The world-renowned bald and blue trio embarks on a new journey of discovery, the result of over 27 years spent observing humanity. SPEECHLESS will feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and hilarious absurdity. Join the fun as the Blue Men search for the elusive ~present moment~ while creating moments of large-scale participation and universal connection with the audience (that’s you!) that unites us beyond words in our always-on world.

The Blue Men see fun in your future and are here to reignite your digitally-overloaded senses. If you like normal, think again — ‘cause this show is a rollicking, rowdy, rave of a good time. You’ll witness music, laughter, and surprises over and over.

Join the Blue Man Group in Denver and experience a new blue. It’s time for you to have the time of your life. The Blue Man Group Speechless Tour will be in Denver starting tonight and it'll run through Sunday, October 27th.