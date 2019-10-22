× Arvada firefighters save two dogs from burning home

ARVADA, Colo. — Dawn Finnell’s dogs are her lifeblood. She got a tattoo on her arm symbolizing dogs being her heartbeat.

While Finnell has owned several dogs over the years, her rescued black Labrador mixes Dixye and Poppy hold a special place in her heart.

“I don’t have any children,” Finnell said. “My world stops and goes with dogs.”

That’s why earlier this month, Finnell’s heart skipped a beat.

“We were in Nebraska and we got a phone call that our house was on fire and no one knew where the dogs where,” Finnell said.

Sunday morning Oct. 13, her home went up in flames. Finnell believes it was an electrical fire.

“When the dog sitter opened the back door, the flames rushed in,” Finnell said. “When they couldn’t find her and my neighbor couldn’t find either one, the fireman brought her out.”

The Arvada Fire Protection District gave both dogs oxygen on site, making sure their vitals were OK. Dixye and Poppy have had some health complications in the weeks after the fire, including coughing problems from inhaling smoke, carbon monoxide and asbestos in the old home.

“I’m quite grateful and I’m quite blessed that we didn’t lose our girls,” Finnell said. “Everything else is just stuff.”

Finnell now facing thousands of dollars in veterinarian bills to help get her two dogs back to health. A GoFundMe account has been established to help with their expenses.