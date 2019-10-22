Mixology Mischief with Elliott Clark on How to Make the Perfect Fall Cocktail

With the change of season, now is a great time to add the flavors of fall into our cocktails. Denver-based mixologist Elliott Clark teaches us how to make a flavorful night cap featuring Cooper & Thief Bourbon-Barrel Aged Red Wine, that'll keep us coming back for more.

Cooper & Thief Red Blend Swizzle

Created by Elliott Clark, @apartment_bartender

 INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Cooper & Thief Red Blend Aged in Ex-Bourbon Barrels

1 ½ oz Pisco

¾ oz Cinnamon Syrup*

¾ oz Lemon Juice

3-4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

METHOD:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake to chill. Strain into a Snifter Glass over crushed ice, and garnish with freshly grated cinnamon, mint, and an orange peel.

*For the cinnamon syrup: Combine 1 cup of sugar in 1 cup of water and a handful of broken up cinnamon sticks in a medium sauce on low to medium heat. Bring to a light simmer and gently stir to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and let the syrup cool. Strain of the cinnamon sticks and store in a glass har in the refrigerator.

 

