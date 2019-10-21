Woman killed in Lakewood motel shooting identified; suspect wanted for murder

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman who was killed in a shooting at a West Colfax Avenue motel last week has been identified and a suspect is being sought, the Lakewood Police Department said Monday.

Officers responded to the Blue Sky Motel at 6205 W. Colfax Ave. about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

A 32-year-old woman, identified as Brittany Guerin, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Guerin was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that three black men and one white man left the scene in different directions.

One suspect, identified as 32-year-old Asha Thompson, also known as “Ace,” was seen with a gun in his hand, police said.

Thompson is wanted for first-degree murder, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a black hat and camouflage pants.

Police said if anyone sees Thompson, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, they should not approach him and instead should call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 303-763-6800.