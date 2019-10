DENVER — A woman has been arrested after a shooting on Saturday night left a man dead, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. at North Quebec Street and East Seventh Avenue.

The man, whose name and age weren’t released, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name and age of the suspect weren’t released.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it remains under investigation.