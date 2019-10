Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo.-- A wind-driven fire damaged two carports, two vehicles and around 400 feet of fence on Sunday.

The Westminster Fire Department says the fire started near the 9000 Block of North Vance Street around 8:45 p.m. near a large apartment complex.

Fire officials say crews were challenged by windy conditions, but they were able to put the fire out by 9:24 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of the fire is $70,000.