Traveling Art Studio in a School Bus

It's an art studio on wheels! The School Bus Studio is on a mission to provide a creative environment that encourages self-discovery, and enhances physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Krista Hines is an art teacher and illustrator, developed the School Bus Studio as a non-profit for artistic hands to create better communities, through both creating more volunteer opportunities for kids in our rural mountain towns, and bringing art projects to those who wouldn't typically have access.