Swag bag for Halloween

If you are looking for the perfect accessory to your Halloween costume or if you`re really into technology you`re going to want our next product.

It's the Swag Bag.

It was created by a Dad who also happens to be a toy inventor. It`s a light-up backpack that can be customized to make your child`s costume plus you can use it to collect all the candy you`ll get tick-or-treating. This backpack comes with everything you need including the battery pack and mobile app. All you have to do is plug in the cord to the battery pack, download the app, connect to the hot spot it tells you to, then you can start customizing it to what you want. You can also use this after Halloween for sporting events, school functions and everyday use. For more information or to get one for yourself head to SwagBagNow.com.

You can also find it on Amazon.com.