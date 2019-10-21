Robbery suspect shot by police after stealing patrol vehicle, leading short chase in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was shot after stealing a patrol vehicle and leading a chase on Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at West Seventh Avenue and Kalamath Street.

Police said the suspect then stole a patrol vehicle and got a gun out of the rack and started firing shots.

The suspect led officers on a chase until being shot near West Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. No officers were injured, police said.

