Robbery suspect shot by police after stealing patrol vehicle, leading short chase in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was shot after stealing a patrol vehicle and leading a chase on Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery at West Seventh Avenue and Kalamath Street.
Police said the suspect then stole a patrol vehicle and got a gun out of the rack and started firing shots.
The suspect led officers on a chase until being shot near West Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. No officers were injured, police said.
There is a large police presence near the shooting and
