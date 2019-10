GREELEY, Colo. — Steve Pankey, who told reporters he is a suspect in a 1984 Greeley cold case, said he is filing paperwork with twin falls court to get an Idaho judge removed from the case who he feels has vendetta against him.

Pankey is a suspect in the killing of a 12-year-old Greeley girl 35 years ago.

He also is asking for a sealed affidavit to be released.

In an interview this week, he said is innocent and his life has been impacted by the accusations.