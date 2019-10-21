Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Thursday, snowstorm possible starting Wednesday night

DENVER-- A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday. We are watching Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for a snowstorm.
Cities Impacted
- Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, Monument, Evergreen, Estes Park, Red Feather Lakes, Idaho Springs, ski resorts
Rush-Hours Impacted
- Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
What if you have travel plans?
- Keep an eye on Thursday morning
Will gusty wind be a problem?
- Briefly, yes
What will temperatures be like?
- Wednesday- Temperatures will be in the 50s
- Thursday- Temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s
When will the heaviest snow fall in Denver?
- Midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday
What's the most likely snow accumulation for Denver?
- 1-4 inches
What's the most likely snow accumulation for the foothills?
- 3-8 inches (or more)
This forecast was updated at 11 a.m. on Monday.
