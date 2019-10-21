Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Thursday, snowstorm possible starting Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday. We are watching Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for a snowstorm.

Cities Impacted

Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, Monument, Evergreen, Estes Park, Red Feather Lakes, Idaho Springs, ski resorts

Rush-Hours Impacted

Wednesday evening and Thursday morning

What if you have travel plans?

Keep an eye on Thursday morning

Will gusty wind be a problem?

Briefly, yes

What will temperatures be like?

Wednesday- Temperatures will be in the 50s

Thursday- Temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s

When will the heaviest snow fall in Denver?

Midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday

What's the most likely snow accumulation for Denver?

1-4 inches

What's the most likely snow accumulation for the foothills?

3-8 inches (or more)

This forecast was updated at 11 a.m. on Monday.

