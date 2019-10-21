New Market Concept Ecclesia Market Opens in Castle Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ecclesia Market is Castle Rock’s first Open market concept. It was constructed in the old church building in the historic Downtown area and has kept majority of the building as is. The basement was turned into a food hall with multiple food vendors who are all owned/operated by 2 local families; we have Homestyle Mexican( Romo’s street tacos) , European/German( Lante-brau Casa) , sweets-pastries-ice cream ( Moosh-Moosh) and seafood(Castle Rock Fish Co. opens in about 2-4 weeks).

There is something for everyone, there's a Sudden Fiction Books, a new/used book shop along with Farmgirl Foods which is a boutique food shop that specializes in anything food related as well as doing barista/coffee drinks.

The top floor, which was the old “sanctuary,” was transformed into a craft cocktail bar with lounge style seating backed by a hand painted mural to tie in the history of the building as well as the theme of the bar name “Sinners & Saints.” We’re starting to plan a monthly DJ night, we are about to host our 3rd Sushi Night( once a month), preparing a “day of the dead” party and so much more! Liquor license goes throughout the entire premises so you’re able to eat/drink anywhere you’d like in the building including our two patios.

Ecclesia has been open less than 7 months so things are still happening and changing as we are learning what works best for us and the demographic.

If you looking for something do on November 2nd, Ecclesia will be celebrating "Day of the Dead", so come check out the market in Castle Rock.