New Era for Heart Patients – Minimally Invasive Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery by Medtronic

Posted 1:40 pm, October 21, 2019, by

It's a new era for heart patients!  Medtronic has the new  TAVR, a heart valve designed to work like your own heart valve.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.