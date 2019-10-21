Mild, dry Tuesday before next storm system arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light snow showers will continue in the mountains tonight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Another inch of two of accumulation is possible over the next 24 hours.

Denver will stay dry, partly cloudy, and breezy this afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be a much better day to spend time outside with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. There will still be a light breeze but winds won't be as strong as they have been the last two days.

Our next storm system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning. A Pinpoint Weather Alert is in place for the Thursday morning drive. Winds will pick up on Wednesday afternoon and evening and cloud cover will build as the storm moves in. Precipitation will likely start as rain and will change to snow late Wednesday night. Snow is expected to fall overnight and into the Thursday morning drive but will clear by midday Thursday. Small accumulations are possible on the Front Range. Bigger impacts and totals will be on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. Allow extra time to get to where you need to be on Thursday.

Warmer and drier weather moves in for the end of the week. High temperatures will hit the 50s by Friday and the 60s by Saturday.

More chances for precipitation along with cooler temperatures move in on Sunday and Monday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.