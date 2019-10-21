Man who survived week in car at bottom of Missouri ravine dies

Posted 10:37 am, October 21, 2019, by

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri man who survived a week at the bottom of a ravine after his car went off the road has died, police said Sunday.

Ryan Linneman, 37, died as a result of injuries suffered in the incident, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Linneman was found a week after his family reported him missing on Oct. 10.

His 2004 Honda Accord had gone off a road near Kansas City, police said at the time, and came to rest at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine, where he was discovered by a motor biker riding off-trail.

Linneman was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe frostbite, Depue said at the time.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.