Man sentenced to 33 years for attempted murder of Adams County deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 57-year-old was sentenced to prison for attempted murder after a shootout with Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Troy Wayne Coen was sentenced to 33 years in prison Thursday, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In September, Coen threatened three neighbors and accused them of stealing the marijuana he grew in his back yard. According to the release, when deputies went to his home to investigate, he fired 10 rounds at Sgt. Chris Eye and Deputy Dustin Ball.

They were not injured, but Coen was shot in the abdomen.

He was convicted in August of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two-counts of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree assault and three counts of menacing, according to the release.

“We are thankful that the jury came back with a just verdict in this case,” said Dave Young, district attorney. “Bullets came within mere inches of killing these deputies. We are very grateful that no deputies were injured or killed as a result of the defendant’s actions that day.”