Lose Inches Guaranteed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a new cutting edge slimming procedure that gets results fast, in fact on your first visit. You will lose at least 2 inches at your first visit, guaranteed or it is free. It is called UltraSlim and you can find it at Absolute Beauty Solutions. Watch the segment to see all the before and after pictures. This is a non-invasive procedure that doesn't involve any downtime. Call today and mention Colorado's Best to get 20% off.

Call 303-420-5558 today to book an appointment. You can also book online at AbsoluteBeautySolutions.com. They are located in Arvada.