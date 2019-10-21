Littleton man’s car in the running to become a Hot Wheels figurine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton man’s 1954 Chevy Bel Air is a finalist in a nationwide competition to become a Hot Wheels figurine.

Bill Henry purchased the vehicle back in 2008 and spent the next eight years transforming it.

"When I first got it, it was a nice two-door Sedan,” Henry said. “It was an original black and white car. It was a fairly decent car, but it did not run.”

These days you’ll find it scooping up awards at car shows and catch plenty of people’s attention.

"I had a lot of fun doing it!” he said.

This past August, Henry entered the car in a local competition up in Longmont. Out of the 400 vehicles on display, his was selected to be a finalist in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour with 17 other people.

The event will be held at the SEMA show in Las Vegas on November 5.

The winner will have their vehicle transformed into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast toy car.

"To be on stage with all of them is something I will never forget,” Henry said.

PRODUCER'S NOTE: To learn more about the backstory of his car, which is known as, ‘Lost Soul’, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado report.