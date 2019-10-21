How to keep your family safe from lead paint: Problem Solvers investigate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Patricia Stephen has lived on Quebec Street in Denver for 41 years. She loves the location, lot size and her neighbors.

Older homes certainly have their appeal, but sometimes, they have lead paint as well. Stephen found some on the outside of hers.

Homes built in 1978 or earlier have a good chance of having lead paint. This week is National Lead Poison Prevention Week, and the FOX31 Problem Solvers investigated ways to keep families safe.

Normally, although older homes often have lead paint, that’s not a problem.

“Lead paint is a problem whenever there is deterioration, peeling, flaking, chipping -- whenever it’s not intact," said Fred Yeazel, of the Denver Urban Renewal Authority.

Those living in Denver, with homes built before 1978 with paint that is chipping or peeling, should seal it, then get it checked.

That’s exactly what Patricia Stephen did on her home, and she qualifies for the Denver Urban Renewal Authority’s lead-based hazard control program.

“I was eager to have the house tested and I’m thankful there’s none in the house, it was on the outside of the house," said Stephen.

Because Stephen meets DURA’s low income requirements, all her repairs are free.

Yeazel says whether you’re a Denver resident or not, get your paint check if it’s peeling, lead paint poisoning is 100% preventable.