CU receives votes in AP preseason Top 25 men’s college basketball poll
DENVER– The Associated Press released the men’s college basketball 2019-2020 preseason poll on Monday. Colorado received votes and checked-in at number 27.
First-place votes are marked in parentheses.
1. Michigan St. (60)
2. Kentucky (2)
3. Kansas (3)
4. Duke
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. North Carolina
10. Villanova
11. Virginia
12. Seton Hall
13. Texas Tech
14. Memphis
15. Oregon
16. Baylor
17. Utah St.
18. Ohio St.
19. Xavier
20. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. Purdue
24. Auburn
25. VCU
Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.