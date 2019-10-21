Colorado business brings ‘special forces’ of filming to state through a car arm camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A "car arm" allows Colorado-based Blackwing ASL to film while on the road, giving the shots a smooth, almost floating effect.

“This is the special forces of the television agency," said Chris DeLaGarza, Blackwing director.

He motioned to the Porsche Cayenne with a car arm camera attached sitting behind him.

“there is no more fun way to shoot than this,” said Meryem Ersoz, Blackwing producer.

Usually people have to bring them in from out of town, but because the company has its own that business can now be kept in the state, DeLaGarza said.

FOX31 photographer Kevin Burr interviewed the Blackwing crew for this story.