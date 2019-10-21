Classes resume in Park County School District RE-2 despite teachers strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPLAY, Colo. -- Classes resumed in Park County School District RE-2 on Monday despite a teachers strike now in its second week.

After a week of no classes, the district said kids need to be in school.

Some teachers chose to return and substitute teachers in the area are helping out.

Some striking teachers say they're not upset but will continue to be on the picket lines.

Striking teachers wan an estimated $6,000 pay raise. The latest development over a professional agreement between the district and the union is if an independent fact finder should look at the finances.

Parents have been left trying to figure out if they should keep their kids home or not.

"I'm on the fence," parent Kerrie Lynn said. "Who is going to teach her?"

Lynn said her daughter's elementary school teacher is still on strike on Monday.

"We just want transparency now," teacher Kristen Kraus said. "We are just asking for a third party to come in and do fact finding to say here's how much money there is or isn't."