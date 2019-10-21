Caught on Camera: Blowing snow on Rabbit Ears Pass

GRAND COUNTY– Snow and windy conditions continued in the mountains Monday morning.

High winds made driving treacherous in many mountain areas Sunday, including Rabbit Ears Pass.

This video was captured Sunday afternoon.

Wind could gust up to 60 miles per hour on Monday in the mountains, with gusts up to 80 miles per hour possible above tree line.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches are also possible in the central and northern mountain areas. More snow is expected later this week. See the full Pinpoint Weather forecast here.