Another round of mountain snow, gusty winds in the Foothills and Denver

DENVER-- A second round of snow hits the mountains Monday, sending gusty wind down through the Foothills and into Denver.

Wind gusts will range from 15-50 miles per hour across the Front Range. Foothills: 20-60 miles per hour. Above treeline: 40-80 miles per hour.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches is possible in the Central and Northern mountains Monday. That includes Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Longs Peak, Cameron Pass, Steamboat and Vail.

It will be mostly dry in Denver Monday with a temperature of 50 degrees for the high. The Foothills could see a passing snow shower.

It will be dry on Tuesday, with a high of 62 degrees.

Another cold front hits Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to a wintry mix in Denver, then to all snow. Snow continues into the Thursday AM rush hour. We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday morning. It will be a slow rush hour. Highs will be in the 30s, lows in the 20s.

Drier, sunny Friday through Sunday.

