PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department says a condo was severely damaged Sunday from an ember from a wildfire.

Six agencies battled the wildfire near the 1800 Block of Mohawk Road, according to PFD.

Evacuations were ordered around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and were lifted around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The Fire Department is going to allow the residents that were evacuated back into their homes at 5:45 p.m. please do not drive over fire hoses. The scene is still active with Fire personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/PCbeKAU1Nd — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) October 20, 2019

Fire officials stayed on scene Sunday night to monitor hot spots.

Red Cross teams also responded to the fire, according to a tweet from the organization.