Sunday wildfire threatens homes, forces evacuations in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Evacuations are underway Sunday as a wildfire in Pueblo began threatening homes.

According to a 3:30 p.m. tweet from the Pueblo Fire Department, at least one home was confirmed to be on fire, and officials ordered evacuations for people from 1800-2100 Mohawk Road.

The fire grew due to wind conditions, according to the tweet.

Please safety and evacuate the 1800-2100 block of Mohawk Rd in Pueblo immediately. A wildfire is growing exponentially with the wind conditions and a home is confirmed to be on fire. #pueblofire — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 20, 2019

Red Cross teams are also responding to the fire, according to a tweet from the organization.

Our Disaster Action Teams are responding the to fire and evacuations in Pueblo east of the Target on Dillon Dr. Shelter details are forthcoming. #pueblofire — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) October 20, 2019

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.