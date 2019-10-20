Sunday wildfire threatens homes, forces evacuations in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Evacuations are underway Sunday as a wildfire in Pueblo began threatening homes.
According to a 3:30 p.m. tweet from the Pueblo Fire Department, at least one home was confirmed to be on fire, and officials ordered evacuations for people from 1800-2100 Mohawk Road.
The fire grew due to wind conditions, according to the tweet.
Red Cross teams are also responding to the fire, according to a tweet from the organization.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.