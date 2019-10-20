Sunday wildfire threatens homes, forces evacuations in Pueblo

Posted 4:14 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, October 20, 2019

PUEBLO, Colo. — Evacuations are underway Sunday as a wildfire in Pueblo began threatening homes.

According to a 3:30 p.m. tweet from the Pueblo Fire Department, at least one home was confirmed to be on fire, and officials ordered evacuations for people from 1800-2100 Mohawk Road.

The fire grew due to wind conditions, according to the tweet.

Red Cross teams are also responding to the fire, according to a tweet from the organization.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

