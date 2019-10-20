× Strong wind, mountain snow expected for Sunday

Fire danger will remain high as we end our weekend. An early morning passing cold front will kick up wind gusts across the Front Range, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour possible Sunday afternoon. This, combined with our dry fuels will easily spread any type of small fire. Please use extreme caution or avoid any open flames. High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings continue across the Front Range through Sunday.

Temps will also be noticeably cooler thanks to our weak disturbance. Expect highs only in the low 50s this afternoon with mainly dry conditions. Meanwhile in the mountains, snowfall will continue throughout the day, with anywhere from 2-12″ of snow possible by Monday morning.

Highs will stay below average for the start of the work week, with highs staying in the 50s. Expect mainly dry conditions to continue with breezy conditions.

Seasonal temperatures will return by Tuesday with a mix of sunshine. Enjoy the fall-like weather for one day before our next weather system arrives Wednesday. We’ll start off the day with quiet conditions as clouds gradually build. A few showers will be possible late day on Wednesday as highs stay in the 50s and 60s. Rain will transition over to snow by Thursday across the state, including in Denver. Expect rain and snow showers to continue throughout the day on Thursday as highs struggle to get out of the 20s and 30s. As of right now, snow accumulation looks possible, but too early to pinpoint any totals or impacts. We’ll keep monitoring this developing storm through the start of the week.

This will be a quick moving storm, as sunshine returns by Friday. Highs will stay cool, only making it into the low 50s to end the week.

