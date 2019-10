× Police: Man with concealed carry gun accidentally shoots his own leg at Park Meadows Mall

LONE TREE — A man at Park Meadows Mall Sunday afternoon accidentally shot his own leg, police say.

Lone Tree police officials said they received the report at 5:49 p.m. According to police, the man had a concealed carry gun, and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.