Man dies after Saturday night shooting in Denver

DENVER — A man has died after being taking to the hospital Saturday night with serious injuries from a shooting in Denver.

Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting at North Quebec Street and East 7th Avenue, in which an adult male was seriously injured.

Sunday afternoon, around 4:44 p.m., police tweeted the man died at the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Denver Police Department Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.