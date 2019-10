DENVER — High winds are causing flight delays into Denver International Airport Sunday morning.

Inbound flights are being delayed at their origin an average of 1 hour and 24 minutes due to wind.

💨 Windy conditions near the airport today could cause flight delays. Check with your airline for the latest info on your flight status #cowx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 20, 2019

There have been 86 delayed flights into DIA since midnight.