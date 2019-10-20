Cool temps, gusty winds, mountain snow stay for Colorado Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Monday will be another cool fall day on the Front Range. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s. Winds will be gusting up to 40mph making temperatures feel like the 40s with windchill Monday afternoon. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated rain shower Monday evening but most places will stay dry.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains overnight tonight and through the day on Monday. A few inches of accumulation are possible on top of what has already fallen.

Tuesday will be mild, sunny, dry, and overall a great day to spend time outside.

Another storm system moves in late Wednesday through Thursday. This storm will cool temperatures on the Front Range down to the 40s and bring a chance of snowfall to not only the mountains but the lower elevations as well. This system is still several days out so it is too soon to tell how much snowfall we will see but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

