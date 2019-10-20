Aurora officer placed on leave after early morning shooting at apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Akron Street.

Just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance outside a nearby apartment complex.

When police arrived, the found a man with a gun; an officer fired in the man’s direction before he was able to run inside the building.

According to Aurora police, people began running out of the apartment complex and one man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

A statement released to the media Sunday morning said “it is unknown if the male party who was shot was the same male that officers encountered outside or if this male was shot before police arrived .”

Three other people were injured in the disturbance.

APD said all officers were equipped with body cameras and the footage will be reviewed as part of their investigation.

The officer who fired shots, according to APD, has been with the department for 18 months and not involved in any prior officer-involved shootings.

He has been placed on administrative leave.