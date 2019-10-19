Woman killed in shooting on West Colfax in Lakewood; 4 suspects at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A woman died following a shooting in Lakewood Friday night.

Early Saturday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Blue Sky Motel just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The motel is located at 6205 W. Colfax Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was 32 years old. Her name has not been released.

LPD says witnesses reported seeing three black males and one white male fleeing the scene in different directions.

One suspect was seen leaving with a gun in his hands, according to police. LPD described that suspect as a black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with average build. He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a black hat and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Lakewood police's tip line: 303-763-6800. Callers can remain anonymous.