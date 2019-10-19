Ways to deal with the ‘Broncos blues’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Broncos' crushing defeat to the Chiefs Thursday night still stings for many fans.

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a family psychologist, says there are four steps to take to lift Broncos County out of its collective funk:

Make sure others know you are upset with the game and not them. Turn off the television and talk radio. If possible, talk to other Broncos fans. Put a time limit on how long you sulk.

“That’s what sports teams do: they bring people together,“ said Ziegler. “You want to make sure you are just talking to other fans who get it and who are in the same mind space as you, but not allowing it to fuel your fire.”