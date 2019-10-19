× U.S. 36 to have temporary lane closures at night to finish construction following collapse

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Part of the section of U.S. Highway 36 that collapsed over the summer will be temporarily closing again for construction.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is still working on the finishing touches following the rebuilt of U.S. 36 just east of Wadsworth Parkway.

CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison says most of the work can be completed without having any lane closures, but some of the work does require temporary closures.

“For the safety of our crews and also the public, there are times when we do have to take a lane,” she said.

This week is one of those times.

CDOT will be closing one lane of eastbound traffic Saturday night to install a glare screen for the bike path.

“What that glare screen will do is it will increase safety to cut down on the glare for cyclists as they’re using that path because they’re so close to the roadway,” Rollison said.

Closures will continue nightly through Wednesday morning.

Sunday through Tuesday, CDOT will close two lanes of traffic on the eastbound side for re-striping.

CDOT says the finishing work will continue through December. They have not announced upcoming scheduled lane closures after Wednesday.

CDOT says it is performing work that requires closures at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in construction zones to avoid crashes and further delays.