Suspect in homicide at local motel at large

Posted 6:38 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, October 19, 2019

DENVER — A man wanted in connection to a homicide at a Denver motel is at large Saturday and police are seeking tips from the public to capture the suspect.

Michael Steven Harrison, 51, is wanted for a murder that occurred at the Super 8 Motel at 7201 E. 36th Ave. on Friday.

According to a statement released by Denver police, Harrison was last seen in a 2002 blue or silver convertible Mercedes CV with specialty Florida license plates reading WJQ2K.

No details regarding the victim or manner of death have been released.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.768144 by -104.904986.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.