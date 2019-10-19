× Suspect in homicide at local motel at large

DENVER — A man wanted in connection to a homicide at a Denver motel is at large Saturday and police are seeking tips from the public to capture the suspect.

Michael Steven Harrison, 51, is wanted for a murder that occurred at the Super 8 Motel at 7201 E. 36th Ave. on Friday.

According to a statement released by Denver police, Harrison was last seen in a 2002 blue or silver convertible Mercedes CV with specialty Florida license plates reading WJQ2K.

No details regarding the victim or manner of death have been released.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.