South Broadway bike shop closes despite successful run

DENVER -- Bikes on Broadway has closed after being part of Antique Row on South Broadway for more than five years.

Owner Royal Voras has enjoyed a great deal of success, with a constant stream of customers having bikes repaired during every season of the year.

Unfortunately, the old structure that houses the shop is showing signs of decay.

Voras showed the FOX31 Problem Solvers a video taken during a recent rain storm revealing water flowing through the face plate of a light switch.

Voras fears moldy conditions may be the cause of some serious health problems he’s developed.

"I’m pretty much forced to move the business and shut it down. The landlords have elected to sell," he said.

Voras tells FOX31 he will contact his customers to make sure everyone gets their bikes back as soon as possible.