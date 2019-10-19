× School of Mines homecoming parade float collapses in Golden, at least 10 injured

GOLDEN, Colo. — At least 10 people were injured Saturday morning when a float at the Colorado School of Mines homecoming parade collapsed in Golden.

According to the Golden Police Department, the accident happened about 9:50 a.m.

A pickup truck was towing a trailer with a two-story float. About 30 people — members of a fraternity and sorority — were on the float.

The truck was turning at 13th and Maple streets when the hitch hit something, causing the whole float to collapse, according to police.

Eight people were taken to a hospital via ambulance. Another two people went to a hospital on their own. Some others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Those hospitalized do not have life-threatening injuries. According to GPD, the most serious injury is a broken bone.