Mountain snow, high fire danger expected this weekend

Temperatures will stay seasonal heading into the start of our weekend, with highs in the mid-60s Saturday afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with light wind and pleasant conditions.

A cold front will move through the state late Saturday night, bringing in mountain snow and strong wind to the Front Range. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour will be possible tonight as temps drop into the 30s to start the day on Sunday.

Periods of heavy snow will be possible in the high country throughout the day on Sunday, with upwards of 6 to 12″ of snow possible. Meanwhile across the Front Range and Denver metro area, expect mainly dry conditions with very strong wind. Gusts on Sunday may reach over 45 miles per hour, pushing fire danger into the extreme category. No outside burning of any kind is recommended on Sunday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on the other side of this front, with highs only in the 50s.

Mountain snow will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. There is the potential of a few flurries in the foothills and far western Denver metro area for the start of the work week. Expect a 20% chance of a shower or two as we kick off our work week, with temps staying in the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will return by Tuesday and Wednesday along the Front Range. We’ll be watching an additional cold front set to move in on Thursday that will bring the potential of snow to the Denver metro area and significantly cooler temperatures.

