Denver Sheriff Department: Inmate injures 2 deputies at downtown jail

DENVER — A male inmate at the downtown Denver jail injured two deputies overnight, the Denver Sheriff Department said Saturday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff department said both deputies were taken to a hospital but have since been released.

Authorities have not provided details on how the inmate allegedly hurt the deputies.

The inmate has not yet been named. He will be charged, according to the sheriff department.

The incident remains under investigation.