Cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and mountain snow move in Sunday

Weather changes are on the way to Colorado tonight as a cold front moves in. High temperatures will drop into the 50s in Denver for Sunday with gusty afternoon winds up to 45mph. Fire danger will be high in the lower elevations with mostly dry conditions and strong winds.

Colorado's mountains will see snowfall start late tonight and continue through the day on Sunday before clearing. Travel could be slow at times in the mountains, especially Sunday morning when snow is heaviest. Make sure your car is ready for winter driving conditions if you have to travel in the mountains tomorrow.

Snowfall totals will reach 3 to 9 inches in the central and northern mountains.

Monday will be another cool day in Denver with high temperatures in the 50s. It will be another windy day with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the lower elevations. There will still be light snow showers in parts of the mountains on Monday.

Tuesday will be warmer and drier with less wind. Overall, a great day to spend time outside.

Another storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will significantly cool temperatures and will bring a chance of snowfall to the Front Range. It is still too far out to know how much snow and the forecast can still change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as we learn more details.

Friday and Saturday will be warmer and dry.

