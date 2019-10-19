Aurora police ask for public’s help finding 2 missing girls

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find two missing girls.

At 10 p.m. Friday, APD said two girls named Anya and Cordelia were last seen near East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road. Police did not say when they went missing.

Anya, 11, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She may be wearing a gray hoodie, light-colored shirt and multi-colored leggings.

Cordelia, 9, is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 78 pounds. She may be wearing a black coat with stripes, pink pants and pink shoes.

APD did not provide the girls’ last names.

The girls are considered at-risk due to their young age.

APD said officers will continue searching for them and knocking on doors in the area Saturday.

Anyone who sees the girls should call 911.