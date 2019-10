AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police were investigating a shooting Saturday night that wounded a juvenile male, a juvenile female and a woman near Mission Viejo Park.

Police later tweeted they are searching for a newer model Honda Civic in relation to the crime.

Police said the three people were transported to an area hospital and were receiving treatment after the 9:40 p.m. shooting, according to an APD tweet.

The extinct of injuries was not immediately available.

UPDATE: Suspect vehicle described as a newer model Honda Civic, unk license plate info.

Unk suspect description at this time.

3 victims shot. 1 juvenile male, 1 juvenile female, 1 adult female.

All 3 transported to area hospital and are currently receiving treatment. https://t.co/kuI7iZ3ENQ — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 20, 2019