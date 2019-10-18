Weekend mountain snow could give boost to ski resorts eager to open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- A round of snow headed to the mountains this weekend will be a helpful boost for ski resorts -- but likely means a nasty drive home Sunday.

Snow was falling Friday morning at Loveland Ski Area, one of the resorts hoping to open next week.

Snow will be lighter Friday with heavier amounts moving on on Sunday into Monday.

So far, Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are open. Eldora Mountain Resort, Copper Mountain and Loveland are working hard to open as soon as possible.

Sunday's snow will be helpful for resorts, especially because it's coming in mid-October.

But with the snow means bad traffic in the mountains and the Colorado Department of Transportation expects thousands of vehicles on Interstate 70 on Sunday.