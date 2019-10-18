2 shots of mountain snow and wind for Front Range this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are two shots of mountain snow coming on Friday, then on Sunday and Monday.

Snow overspreads the mountains on Friday with gusty wind of 30-70 mph.

There will be 1-2 inches of accumulation at the ski areas and across the high peaks. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

In Denver, it will go from sunshine to partly cloudy skies with breezy west winds of 15-30 mph on Friday afternoon.

There's a 20% chance of an afternoon rain shower/rumble of thunder. Highs will be about 67 degrees.

Saturday will be dry across the Front Range and mountains, though it will be windy. Highs will be in the 60s.

A heavier push of snow and stronger wind hits the mountains early Sunday and continues through Monday.

There will be 4-10 inches of accumulation and wind gusts of 30-80 mph.

Across the Front Range, there will be a 20% chance of rain/snow showers on Sunday and Monday. Wind gusts on Sunday could exceed 40 mph at times. Monday also looks windy at times.

It will be dry on Tuesday. The chance of snow returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

