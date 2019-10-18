Saturday is best for outdoor activities in in Denver area, heavy snow hits mountains Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Friday cooled as expected and the second cool-down is on schedule for Sunday.

Clouds will clear Friday evening following some hit-and-miss thundershowers and leftover snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will be near and below freezing with clear skies Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a better day for outdoor activities. Sunshine is expected statewide with highs in the 60s in the metro areas and 40s to 50s for the mountains.

On Sunday, heavy snowfall returns to the high country with impacted travel by late Sunday into Monday morning.

Some of the higher passes will have several inches of snowfall Sunday. The mountains themselves will come away with at least four to eight inches in the central mountains to six to 12 inches in the northern mountains.

In Denver, any outdoor plans Sunday will be met with wind and much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s with the wind howling up to 45 mph.

The wind will create high fire dangers for the metro area and Plains.

Sadly, not much moisture will hit the city or the Plains outside of some hit-and-miss rain and snow showers that will be possible. That possibility is currently only a one-in-five chance.

Some quieter days will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will impact the state Thursday through the weekend; details to come.

