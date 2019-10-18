× Reopening date for City Park Golf Course won’t be set until late spring at earliest

DENVER — Tee time is still up in the air at City Park Golf Course.

The city-owned course, which originally was expected to reopen this fall after two years of renovations, still doesn’t have a set opening date, according to Denver Public Works spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn.

“We will not determine an opening date for the golf course until likely late spring or early summer of next year, when we’d be able to gauge establishment of the turf following the winter season and determine if the turf is ready to handle people and golf cart traffic,” Kuhn said in an email Thursday.

BusinessDen reported in April that low temperatures and high precipitation earlier this year had delayed turf growth on the course. Denver Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Cyndi Karvaski said at the time that while the golf course wouldn’t reopen in 2019 as originally planned, the city was anticipating a spring 2020 opening date.

Kuhn said that a spring opening is still possible, but that a determination can’t be made “until spring arrives and the turf can be assessed.”

