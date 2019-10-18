× Pueblo police searching for person of interest in body dumping case

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for a person of interest in the death of a woman who was found in a suitcase in a Pueblo dumpster.

KXRM reports police have confirmed they are searching for 36 year-old Anthony “Antonio” Cuevas as a person of interest in the case. He was supposed to be on parole until Sept. 10, 2023, according to Colorado Department of Corrections.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Police announced Friday they found the car seen in a video of the suitcase being dumped in the dumpster.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Lane on a report of a suspicious suitcase in a dumpster.

“Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase,” PPD said.

When detectives arrived, they found a human body inside the suitcase.

The person’s identity is unknown, but police released a photo of a distinctive tattoo found on the female victim’s thigh.

PPD says it is actively following leads in the case.

If you have information about the incident, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.