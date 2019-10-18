Police find car in video of person dumping suitcase with a woman’s body in it in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police officials say they have found the car seen in a video of a person disposing of a suitcase with a woman’s body in it in a Pueblo dumpster.

They credit media and social media attention, and are asking anyone with more information to call in additional tips, as no arrest has yet been made.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Ln. on a report of a suspicious suitcase in a dumpster.

“Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase,” PPD said.

When detectives arrived, they found a human body inside the suitcase.

The person’s identity is unknown, but police released a photo of a distinctive tattoo found on the female victim’s thigh.

A photo of the tattoo found on the thigh of the female found dead in a suitcase. (Photo: Pueblo Police Department)

PPD says it is actively following leads in the case.

No information about a suspect was released.

If you have information about the suspect, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

