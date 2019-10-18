New video shows Hickenlooper challenger accusing Chuck Schumer of wanting to pick Senate primary winner

Denver — Progressive Democratic Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff is not giving up his challenge to John Hickenlooper for the nomination to take on Cory Gardner.

A newly released video showing Romanoff’s pitch to voters includes references to Washington Democrats not wanting the primary election to unfold – accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of meddling.

Need proof progressives aren't coronating Hickenlooper yet? Here is a challenger Andrew Romanoff accusing Schumer of meddling. "Chuck Schumer told me as much when we met earlier this year, we don't want Democrats to fight we are going to pick the winner" #cosen #copolitics pic.twitter.com/J06KPIFc4L — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 18, 2019

“They do not want this contest to unfold – they prefer a coronation,” Romanoff said. “Chuck Schumer told me as much when we met earlier this year – we don’t want Democrats to fight we are going to pick the winner.”

Romanoff trails Hickenlooper in polling and in fundraising. A recent poll in Colorado showed Hickenlooper defeating Cory Gardner in a hypothetical match-up 53% to 42%, according to the Democratic pollster group Keating Research.

Romanoff has been critical of Hickenlooper’s moderate policies and has also attacked Washington Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, for their support of Hickenlooper.

Apart from Hickenlooper there are more than seven Democrats still challenging Hickenlooper for the nomination.